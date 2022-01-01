Give!Guide Raises More Than $7.7 Million for Portland Nonprofits

Every time it seems Portlanders can’t get more generous, they dig a little deeper.

More than 16,000 people donated $7.7 million dollars to the 2021 Give!Guide campaign, which closed at midnight, Dec. 31. That’s a record-breaking figure—$1.1 million more than the previous all-time high in 2020.

Give!Guide, presented by WW, raises crucial operating funds for 202 nonprofits in the Portland metro region. This year’s goal was to raise $6.5 million. We ended up with 119% of that goal.

A special thanks to our presenting sponsor, Morel Ink, major sponsor NW Natural and support from The Oregon Community Foundation.

The 16,696 donors made 25,450 donations, as people returned again and again to give a little more.

We, and these exceptional organizations, say: Thank you.

TOP TEN NONPROFITS ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES

1. Oregon Cultural Trust $608,470

2. Oregon Food Bank $246,295

3. The Pongo Fund $243,718

4. Friends of the Columbia Gorge $232,535

5. Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette $138,485

6. Blanchet House of Hospitality $116,853

7. Transition Projects $103,952

8. Central City Concern $99,675

9. Outside In $97,749

10. Adelante Mujeres $97,320