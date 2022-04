Each fall, WW presents Give!Guide, a city-wide fundraising campaign for local nonprofits of all types and sizes. It runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

Applications for nonprofits to join the campaign are now available on giveguide.org. The deadline to apply is midnight, April 30.

Give!Guide has raised $48,055,946 million since its inception in 2004. This includes $7.84 million for 202 nonprofits last year.