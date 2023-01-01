Give!Guide Breaks Records, Raises $8.1 Million for Portland Nonprofits

Portlanders did it again.

As of midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, WW’s Give!Guide has raised $8.1 million to support local nonprofits and lift up the community.

That total, raised from 16,846 donors, surpasses the $8 million goal set by the campaign. It is the most money a Give!Guide campaign has ever raised. And it marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking Give!Guides.

These are preliminary numbers, meaning we still have a full reconciliation period to go through and probably a few checks in the mail to process. In Wednesday’s paper, we’ll offer a close analysis of the numbers.

But this is where we are right now.

And it’s AMAZING.