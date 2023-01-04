Thank You, Portland!

Two hundred thirty-five of the finest nonprofits in the area thank you for your tremendous support through WW’s Give!Guide. This is another reminder that none of us should ever underestimate the goodness and generosity of Portlanders (and many others).

As of midnight on Dec. 31, Give!Guide, presented by Morel Ink, had raised $8.1 million to support incredible local nonprofits and lift up our community in 2023.

That total, raised from 16,846 donors, surpasses the $8 million goal set by the campaign. It was the largest goal ever set. Given the unpredictable economy, lack of stimulus funds, threat of recession, and slow election results, we weren’t sure if it could be pulled off.

It could, and you did.

We reached the goal at 11 pm on Dec. 31 and cruised into new territory up until midnight. This is the most money a Give!Guide campaign has ever raised. And it marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking Give!Guides. More than $56 million has been raised since its founding in 2004, with $22.5 million of that since 2020.

After a rough-and-tumble year full of economic worries and civic concerns, it’s reassuring to see so many people resist the easy path of cynicism and instead do something positive for our community. To those of you who donated, spread the word, or otherwise helped make Give!Guide a success this year, we thank you for your tremendous support.

Here’s a closer analysis of the numbers. These are preliminary, meaning we still have a full reconciliation period to go through and probably a few checks in the mail to process. But this is where we are right now.

And it’s AMAZING.

Toni Tringolo

Give!Guide Executive Director

Josh Rentschler

Give!Guide Campaign Assistant

Richard H. Meeker

Founder

P.S. We are always looking to improve. Donors will receive questionnaires soon. And you can always email suggestions at any time to giveguide@wweek.com.

P.P.S. You can still support this cohort of nonprofits by visiting giveguide.org. During our offseason, all donation buttons link directly to nonprofits’ giving portal.

Give!Guide by the Numbers

$8,130,353 total donated

• 102% of this year’s goal reached

• 16,847 donors

• 28,058 donations

• 66,169 transactions

• $50 median donation

• $325,126 largest donation

• $672,502 in matching gift funding

• 448 nonprofit business partners