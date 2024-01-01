Give!Guide Raises a Record-Breaking $8.3 Million for Portland Nonprofits

Wow.

In a remarkable display of generosity, the Portland metro area has once again showed their commitment to community support. As of midnight on January 1, 2024, WW’s Give!Guide has raised an impressive $8.3 million to bolster 250 local nonprofits and elevate the well-being of the community. This surpasses the initial $8.25 million goal set for the campaign.

This incredible achievement is due to the support of 16,639 donors. The majority of donations were just $10, which speaks volumes about how much people care about where we live. Last night’s results marked the highest amount ever raised in a Give!Guide campaign, extending a trend of record-breaking successes for the fourth consecutive year. Not a bad way to celebrate Give!Guide’s 20th anniversary!

These numbers are preliminary (a comprehensive reconciliation is underway), but stay tuned for a closer look at the numbers and results in the Jan. 10 edition of WW.

Meanwhile, we’re awed by the incredible generosity and community spirit that defines Portland. This is truly amazing!

Thank you!