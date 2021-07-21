So when he and his housemate, Stephen Katulak, came across an article about the fledgling Free Blockbuster movement late last year, they figured it was time to introduce the concept to Portland’s urban topography. As film buffs with expansive DVD collections, Mosher and Katulak had the inventory. All they needed was a newspaper box to put them in—preferably one already colored a shade of blue similar to the nearly extinct video rental chain.