Alas, the up-and-coming Buckman real-estate market has spurred a redevelopment project that will include apartments, a grocery store, a hardware store and maybe a library. The herd will soon be forced to outer Southeast's still gritty Lents neighborhood, which the Portland Development Commission has already spent close to $100 million to revitalize, without success. Though the date of the move is still unknown, the goats will make their first appearance in their new neighborhood at this weekend's Lents Street Fair. Here's who's coming to the neighborhood. (All images below courtesy of the Belmont Goats.)