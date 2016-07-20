The relationship between the Grateful Dead and Oregon has been a long, strange trip, which you may be vaguely aware of if you've ever walked into Fire on the Mountain—named, of course, after a song by the Dead—or stared into the eyes of a dancing bear painting while taking a bong rip at the Oregon Country Fair. Unsurprisingly, this connection is largely due to the Merry Pranksters and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest author Ken Kesey. The Grateful Dead played the Oregon native's San Francisco Bay Area Acid Tests, and when Kesey moved to a Pleasant Hill, Ore., farm, many people from the scene followed, giving the Grateful Dead a spiritual home near Eugene. As Dead and Company rolls into Moda Center this Friday—a band consisting of the non-Garcia Dead (minus Phil Lesh) and John Mayer—we'd figure we'd test your knowledge of Oregon Deadhead trivia.
1. C. The ban was lifted in 1993, after fans protested in downtown Eugene's Wayne Morse Free Speech plaza.
2. B. The chorus goes like this: "Shall we go, you and I, while we can, through the transitive nightfall of diamonds?"
3. D. The Springfield Creamery later created Nancy's Yogurt, named after Nancy Hamren, the Kesey family's longtime bookkeeper and recipe supplier.
4. D. Other Oregon tribute band names include: Garcia Birthday Band, Hardly Deadly and Cap'n Trips.
5. A. The author of this quiz attended the show as a 2-year-old and ate a Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia Peace Pop.
6. B. Beaver Hall was a small venue on NW 5th and Glisan St. This is also reportedly also the location of the Portland Acid Test.
7. C. Her mother was Carolyn Garcia, also known as "Mountain Girl."
8. C "There's a dragon with matches that's loose on the town/ Takes a whole pail of water just to cool him down."
9. A. His slogan? "I Fed The Dead."
