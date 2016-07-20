The relationship between the Grateful Dead and Oregon has been a long, strange trip, which you may be vaguely aware of if you've ever walked into Fire on the Mountain—named, of course, after a song by the Dead—or stared into the eyes of a dancing bear painting while taking a bong rip at the Oregon Country Fair. Unsurprisingly, this connection is largely due to the Merry Pranksters and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest author Ken Kesey. The Grateful Dead played the Oregon native's San Francisco Bay Area Acid Tests, and when Kesey moved to a Pleasant Hill, Ore., farm, many people from the scene followed, giving the Grateful Dead a spiritual home near Eugene. As Dead and Company rolls into Moda Center this Friday—a band consisting of the non-Garcia Dead (minus Phil Lesh) and John Mayer—we'd figure we'd test your knowledge of Oregon Deadhead trivia.