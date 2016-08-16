When I first moved to Portland, I stayed with my friend Lou's parents. They're a great family, but as generous as they were, they were all smaller people than me, and I was unreasonably embarrassed to eat in front of them. So when everyone had gone to sleep, I would sneak into the kitchen and make grilled cheese sandwiches. Lou has since moved across the country, and we don't really talk anymore. He's probably doing alright. All I know for sure is that he canceled our Netflix account, so he might as well be dead.