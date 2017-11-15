Wednesday, Nov. 15
Give Guide Happy Hour: Blossom
Every Wednesday through mid-December, you can support Portland nonprofits while enjoying both cheap drinks and some of the city's best emerging musical talent. This week, sway to the tropically flavored R&B of Blossom. White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., 503-236-9672, whiteowlsocialclub.com. 5 pm. Free. 21+.
Dead Boys
First-generation punk band the Dead Boys only needed two albums to secure their legend. The first, 1977's Young, Loud and Snotty, was raw and unapologetic in a way few records were at the time. To commemorate their 40th anniversary, guitarist Cheetah Chrome and original drummer Johnny Blitz have reunited for a tour and rerecording of that seminal debut. Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., 866-777-8932, danteslive.com. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
Thursday, Nov. 16
Beaujolais Nouveau Day at St. Jack
The annual Beaujolais Nouveau Day is a perfect version of Oregon Nouveau, with Oregon gamays from Holden, Day, Fausse Piste and Division—not to mention Alan Akwai and Earl Ninsom personally serving up goodies from Hat Yai. St. Jack., 1610 NW 23rd., stjackpdx.com. $45.
Hamilton Leithauser
While the Walkmen went on "extreme hiatus" in 2013, frontman Hamilton Leithauser did not disappear into premature retirement. His subsequent solo albums mix Frank Sinatra with Bob Dylan, while his new single with angelic-voiced Angel Olsen is a dreamy new addition to the catalog. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. $20 advance, $23 day of show. All ages.
Friday, Nov. 17
Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson
Broad City's IIana and Phoebe from 2 Dope Queens have collaborated before on the podcast Soooo Many White Guys, but standup sets from either are pretty rare. Standup sets from both is a motherfucking miracle. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., revolutionhall.com. 7:30 pm and 10 pm. Sold out.
Psychic Utopia
Hand2Mouth, one of Portland's most imaginative theater companies, is kicking off its first official season with an interactive play that's part ritual, part "mind experiment" based off of interviews the directors conducted with communes. New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., hand2mouththeatre.org. 7:30 pm. $25.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Urban Thanksgiving
Every year at Thanksgiving, 99W fills with wine-seekers hoping for the new crush. And every year, one of the state's best wine events happens right here in Portland: eleven urban winemakers, and over 30 excellent wines—including a gamay the NYT's Eric Asimov called the best in America—will be yours to taste for a mere $15. SE Wine Collective, 2425 SE 35th Pl., sewinecollective.com. 3-6 pm. $15.
International Cat Show
Hundreds of fancy felines are coming to Portland to compete to be the prettiest kitty in the world. Along with the best-in-show competition, there'll be a petting corral and a performance from Portland's very own cat rapper, Moshow. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr., cfanorthwest.org. 8:30 am-4 pm. $8.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Cherry Festivus
You know what's good? Beer made with cherries. What's better is a lot of it at once. All the big-name local kriek makers will have their beers in here, whether Logsdon, de Garde, pFriem, Culmination or Upright, plus some actual Belgians. Bazi Bierbrasserie, 1522 SE 32nd Ave. $20 for glass and 6 tasters. Starts Saturday.
Julia Jacklin
Aussie singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin turned out a quiet masterpiece last year in Don't Let the Kids Win. The record is a triumph of indie-kissed country, highlighted by a voice so pure and trained it's easy to overlook the pain detailed in the lyrics. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663. 7 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
Monday, Nov. 20
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig's writer/director debut follows a willful teenager named Christine, who longs to escape her California suburb and who insists that everyone call her Lady Bird. It's hilariously absurd, genuinely insightful and one of the most empathetic depictions of relationships between "difficult" women to ever inhabit multiplex movie theaters. Fox Tower, 846 SW Park Ave., 844-462-7342. Various times. $9.75.
Strangler vs. Strangler
Portland's weirdest film night, Church of Film, recently returned to Century and bumped their screenings up to two a week. This Monday, it's an '80s black comedy and psychological horror about a Belgrade punk singer who develops a psychic connection with the city's most notorious murderer. Century, 930 SE Sandy Blvd., facebook.com/churchoffilm. 9:30 pm. Free, $5 suggested donation.
Tuesday, Nov. 21
The Humans
Instead of a crowd-pleasing season filler, Artists Rep's Thanksgiving play is one of the most heart-wrenching living room dramas to come off Broadway in recent years. The family gathering at the center of The Humans is loaded with tender humanism and commentary about the collapse of the American middle class. On Tuesdays, you can see it for just $10. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistrep.org. 7:30 pm. $10.
What Now?
Last year after Trump got elected, over 2,000 Portlanders came together to join nonprofits that could help mitigate the damage. Well, things are still…pretty bad. This year's What Now? will continue the effort to make things better from the ground up. Reserve a spot at www.impactflow.com/event/what-now-20-5283. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 6 pm. Free.
