The Humans

Instead of a crowd-pleasing season filler, Artists Rep's Thanksgiving play is one of the most heart-wrenching living room dramas to come off Broadway in recent years. The family gathering at the center of The Humans is loaded with tender humanism and commentary about the collapse of the American middle class. On Tuesdays, you can see it for just $10. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistrep.org. 7:30 pm. $10.