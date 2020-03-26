On Wednesday, right-wing website The Federalist published an article about COVID-19 that was so uninformed, and potentially deadly, that Twitter suspended the magazine's account.
The author of that dangerous column? A Portland dermatologist.
In the article, Douglas Perednia, who is credited as a "physician," argues that intentionally infecting low-risk people with COVID-19 could help the country achieve herd immunity and allow the disease to fizzle out.
The article makes reference to so-called "chickenpox parties," a practice in which families would deliberately expose neighborhood children to the disease in order to "get the disease out of the way in one little local epidemic."
But medical professionals say comparing novel coronavirus to chickenpox is misguided at best, and put into practice, a potential health hazard.
"Overall, people with COVID-19 infection have a much higher risk of death than ever was true with chickenpox," says Dr. Maxine Dexter, a local physician who practices pulmonary and critical care medicine. "We also don't know how long immunity lasts—there are some reports of patients being reinfected, which needs to be investigated further, and would completely undermine the assumption that having had the disease once means you will never get it again."
Perednia did not respond to WW's requests for comment. He did, however, tell the website Mediaite that The Federalist made several edits to the piece he was unaware of until it was published, including referring to the disease as "the Wuhan virus" and overemphasizing the reference to "chickenpox parties."
"The article had footnotes," said Perednia, who added that he initially offered the piece to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. "And the thing about the measles and chickenpox party, that was a historical footnote. And they put that actually into the text of the article."
Regardless, Perednia—who Vice reported does not appear to be have an active medical license—still promotes the idea of select groups of people trying to obtain immunity by getting the disease. He also seems to invent a medical term: "Controlled Voluntary Infection," which would involve healthy, younger individuals who are medically screened to enroll in a program before being "actively exposed to the mildest form of COVID-19 virus available."
Experts decry that idea.
"People who intentionally infect their children are willingly increasing the number of people who will die in the community as a result," Dexter says. "The idea of Controlled Voluntary Infection is irresponsible and dangerous."
After The Federalist tweeted the article, Twitter locked the publication's account for violating its rules about spreading misinformation related to coronavirus. The account was eventually reinstated and the tweet was deleted, but the article has not been removed from their site.
Perednia insisted to Mediaite that he never "suggested, or implied that anyone just go and hold their own 'coronavirus party.'" But some have already gone forward with the concept: Earlier this week, an adult in Kentucky was infected after attending one such "party," causing the state's governor to chastise their actions.
"We still do not understand how long someone is infectious and we know it spreads very easily," Dexter says, "making it extremely difficult to control the infection from spreading."
