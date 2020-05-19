The technology and tools to diagnose and monitor clinical health remotely have been around for some time. What's been missing is a couple of things. One is a public health crisis that makes telemedicine a necessity. The second? A way to pay for it. Since COVID-19 hit, Kassakian, along with OHSU's director of telehealth Mark Lovgren and a team of IT specialists, ramped up OHSU's telemedicine system and experienced 30-fold growth in one month.