The moral of this story? "Be a donor," Terry says. "I am a living, breathing, walking, running, cycling example of what that does. I don't know if the transplant has changed me into something that I wasn't, or whether the transplant has erased the shitty things about me that I never liked. I'm still finding that out. The kind of nastiness that I used to carry around inside me is gone. That in itself is an unbelievable gift."