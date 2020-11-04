WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
For the second consecutive week, Oregon recorded a new high in weekly COVID-19 cases, and the spike was significant.
Oregon Health Authority reported today that COVID infections are up 34% during Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 compared to the week prior. The 3,542 cases in a seven-day period marks a bleak new milestone for this state. Oregon has not experienced the virus as harshly as most places in the nation—but residents' ability to control spread by staying home appears to be slipping.
Trick-or-treaters in Portland this year received their candy via plastic tubes. What's Thanksgiving going to look like?
Dr. Dean Sidelinger says the holiday meal should happen over Zoom.
That's an unpalatable prescription. But Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, points out that COVID is exploiting our love for each other. Oregonians don't believe their family members would place them at risk, so they let their guard down. But many of the people carrying the disease don't know they're sick and contagious.
In this interview, Sidelinger make his holiday recommendations—including personal advice to WW editor Mark Zusman about whether to gather with his three grown children.
