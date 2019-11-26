Starlet, $79
She Bop
A new sensation at a sweet discount! The Womanizer Starlet 2.0 is a high-tech air flow sex toy that gently stimulates with suction. Experience waves of pleasure with this petite, rechargeable gadget. Get 20% o all Womanizer, We-Vibe, and Fun Factory toys in-store and online! This Friday through 12/6.
909 N Beech St & 3213 SE Division St, 503-473-8018, sheboptheshop.com
Clone-A-Willy Kit Neon Purple, $49.95
Clone-A-Willy
Clone-A-Willy allows you to make an exact replica of any penis into a 100% body safe, vibrating sex toy at home. This DIY molding kit comes in 9 silicone colors and includes easy-to-follow directions! Gift sexy this holiday season with 20% o cloneawilly.com using promo WILWEEKGIFT at check- out. Your part is fine art!
Portland, cloneawilly.com, @cloneawillykit