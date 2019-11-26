Phone Cases, $40
Rustek
Rustek's stunning phone cases are precisely handcrafted in PDX to be the best wood inlay cases in the world. Featuring local designs, sustainable, natural materials and a lifetime guarantee, these cases are the ultimate gift for the iPhone, Samsung or Google pixel user in your life.
1300 SE Grand Ave, 802-384-3112, rustek.co
Half Wallet – Minimalist Card Holder, $75
Woolly Made
These local wallet makers blend modern manufacturing and traditional craft to create minimal, timeless wallets that are made to last using premium U.S. leather. Woolly was started by two UO alumni (a Nike material devel- oper and a user experience designer). Try designing your own using their built-from-scratch online wallet customizer.
2516 NW 29th Ave Unit 51, woollymade.com
Set of 6 Wood Bookmarks, $20
Little Gold Fox Designs
Set of 6 sustainably-harvested wood bookmarks designed by local artist Arrowyn Craban Lauer. These beautiful bookmarks make a perfect holiday gift, either as a set or individually as stocking stu ers. Enjoy 20% o all bookmarks, cards, prints, and jewelry at Little Gold Fox Designs from 11/21 – 12/21.
Portland, etsy.com/shop/LittleGoldFoxDesigns, arrowyn@littlegoldfox.com