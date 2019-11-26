Portland’s Old Town Holiday Market, Free
Stumptown Events Inc.
Get a taste of Local flair. Old Town Holiday Market features artisans and merchants o ering unique gifts and decoration to light the holiday season.
Portland, 503-933-8198, stumptownevents.org
Stumptown SantaCon, Advanced $15, Door $25, VIP $50/$75
Stumptown Events Inc
Stumptown SantaCon 2019 is one of the largest fundraising Holiday dance parties on the West Coast! Don your most festive holiday costume and join the street party! All for a good cause!
Portland, 503-933-8198, stumptownevents.org
Holiday Scratch-it, $1–20
Oregon Lottery
Five festive and fun designs make Holiday Scratch-its the perfect gift for all those hard-to-shop-for adults on your list. You can find them virtually anywhere, even up to the last minute. Perfect for white elephant exchanges, stuffing stockings and more. Make the holidays jolly with Oregon Lottery Scratch-its!
oregonlottery.org
Gift Cards, Available in any amount
Oregon Symphony
Oregon Symphony gift cards are the perfect way to share your love of music and the Oregon Symphony with your friends, family, and coworkers. Gift cards can be purchased in any dollar amount and can be used toward the purchase of any Oregon Symphony concert or subscription package.
909 SW Washington St, 503-228-4294, orsymphony.org
Just One, $25
Guardian Games
Just One is a cooperative party game in which you play together to discover as many mystery words as possible. Find the best clue to help your teammate. Be unique, as all identical clues will be cancelled!
345 SE Taylor St, 503-238-4000, guardiangames.com
Oregon Symphony presents Fiesta! With Edna Vazquez (Jan. 4 & 5, 2020), $24-$110
Oregon Symphony
Enjoy an evening of Latin American music, featuring Portland's own singer/songwriter Edna Vazquez, who brings together folk, rock, pop, and R&B influences, and Hillsboro's award-winning Mariachi Una Voz.
909 SW Washington St, 503 228-4294, orsymphony.org
Getaway, Starting at $89
Getaway
Getaway offers tiny cabins nestled in nature that enable guests to disconnect from technology and enjoy a well- deserved break. Cabins are equipped with everything you need and nothing you don't, so all you have to do is head out on your escape. Use code WWHOLIDAY for $25 o a booking through the end of 2019.
Glenwood, WA, lodge@getaway.house, getawayhou.se/34RSXPW