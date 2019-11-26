Extraordinary Thigh Highs in Black, $16
Sock Dreams
With unprecedented, extraordinary stretch and com- fort, these flat-knit thigh high socks will fit legs in a wide range of sizes, short and slender to tall and curvy. Made in the USA.
3962 N Mississippi Ave., 503-234-0885, sockdreams.com
Cat Emotions Crew, $10
Sock Dreams
These Cat Emotion Crews, made in collaboration with IAmMoShow the Cat Rapper, proudly display five original cat emoji, from heart-eyes to tears of joy!
3962 N Mississippi Ave., 503-234-0885, sockdreams.com
Oregon Horizons Trucker, $28.95
Little Bay Root
This mesh back, flat bill trucker comes in two colors and is the perfect compliment to the magical pacific wonderland sunset. Whether you're watching the sun sink over the mighty pacific or from high atop one of the Cascades, this trucker is perfect for year-round adventures!
littlebayroot.com
Birkenstock Melrose, $180
Footwise Footwear
A Showstopper! Classic, classy ankle boot with super comfy footbed!
1433 NE Broadway, 503-493-0070, footwise.com
Nature Lover Sweatshirt, $58
REDWOLF
Unisex, vintage inspired crewneck sweatshirt for all nature lovers.
503-719-6439, shopredwolf.com
Blundstone 558, $194
Imelda’s and Louie’s Shoes
Perfect for work or play, Blundstone's iconic boot
gets an upgrade! The unisex 558 model features
soft leather lining, improved weather protection and greater shock absorption. Shop this and over 20 other Blundstone styles for men and women in stores and at imeldas.com!
Hawthorne Blvd. & Alberta St., 503-233-7476, imeldas.com
Neuw Warhol Blazer, $299
Communion
The Neuw Warhol Blazer is classically structured and made in a woolen blend tweed with a lovely pop of orange. It pairs perfectly with denim for a sophisticated cool weather look.
3556 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-208-3008, communionpdx.com
Baro Quarry Jacket, $180
Communion
The Quarry Jacket from Baro is lightweight, warm, and water-resistant. It can be worn alone or layered, making it a versatile piece. The fun fiesta colorway will brighten up any grey winter day.
3556 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-208-3008, communionpdx.com
Filson Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket, $385
Portland Outdoor Store
For over 96 years, the Portland Outdoor Store has been the iconic Filson shop in Portland and Southwest Washington. Made to last generations, the Mackinaw Cruiser should be an integral part of every closet. The jackets come in blue charcoal, forest green, navy, and red/black.
304 SW 3rd Avenue, 503-222-1051, portlandoutdoorstore.us
Portland Gift Bundle, $40
Badge Bomb
Shop Badge Bomb for yourself and your friends! The Portland Gift Bundle has three enamel pins, two super strong magnets, one patch, and a sticker pack! Now available at shop.badgebomb.com – enter WWEEK
at checkout for 10% o your order. Free shipping on orders over $30! Find more Badge Bomb products online and in local boutiques!
shop.badgebomb.com
Flipside’s Eco Primo Cap, $52.80
Flipside Hats
Hats make great gifts. A Portland maker since 2002, Flipside has earned iconic status. Gift the best hats Portland has to o er. Visit them at FlipsideHats.com or at their storefront located at 4438 SE Belmont St.
4438 SE Belmont St, FlipsideHats.com
Crossbody Sling, $36.99
Backyard Bird Shop
Versatile and artsy, simple yet serving their purpose, these slings fit essentials while being small enough to take anywhere. Each sling is hand-cut and sewn by individuals in Colorado and made of fabric that boasts organic vibes, woody weaves and brilliant tones. These small crossbody slings are the ticket!
Portland, West Linn, Lake Oswego, Beaverton & Vancouver, 503-445-2699, BackyardBirdShop.com
Down Scarf, $100
Nau Clothing
This lightweight, recycled down scarf is toasty-warm and it also packs into a travel pillow.
304 NW 11th Ave, 503-224-9697
Men’s Hyperspacer Crew, $110
Nau Clothing
This modern, minimalist pullover has a hidden zip-secured chest pocket and transcends athleisure, o ering a luxe skin-feel.
304 NW 11th Ave, 503-224-9697
Women’s Plume Vest, $230
Nau Clothing
A water-resistant, recycled down vest with drama in the collar. Also comes in a jacket.
304 NW 11th Ave, 503-224-9697