Porcelain Ceramic Vases, $13.99 & up
Backyard Bird Shop
Ceramics made by hand and inspired by nature hold their own as a piece of art or pair with dried or fresh flowers. Knowing that materials for these contemporary and elegant pieces are sourced responsibly adds to their natural allure.
Portland, West Linn, Lake Oswego, Beaverton & Vancouver, 503-445-2699, BackyardBirdShop.com
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Mixer, $199.99
Kitchen Kaboodle
20% smaller, 25% lighter, but with all the power of its full-size brethren, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Mixer can make up to five dozen cookies in a single batch in its 3.5-qt. polished stainless bowl. The metal-bodied Artisan Mini features ten speeds for everything from kneading dough to whipping cream.
Four Portland-area stores, 503-241-4040, kitchenkaboodle.com
Atomic Cocktail Glasses, $12 each
Asylum
Classic cocktail glasses featuring a mid-century-inspired atomic design in either blue/green or orange/yellow. Also available as a pint/beer glass for the same price. Made in USA.
3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-232-8482, pdxasylum.com
Project Debut Carbon Turntable, $399
Echo Audio
Nothing sounds as good as vinyl. Organic, harmonic and really, really real (as Smokey Robinson would say). The Project Debut carbon is the best turntable under $400. Carbon fiber tonearm, terrific Ortofon 2M red cartridge and perfectly balanced. The only questions are what color (5 choices) and what album to play first?
5904 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, 503-223-2292, echohifi.com
The Replacements, $80
Everyday Music
4CD/1LP boxed set features Don't Tell A Soul album mixed as it was originally intended. Expanded with previously unreleased studio and live recordings, including a session with Tom Waits plus a complete 1989 concert.
1313 W Burnside & 1931 NE Sandy Blvd, 503-274-0961, everydaymusic.com
Bubble Buddy, $21
Woonwinkel
Instead of buying endless plastic bottles filled with liquid soap, make your own! The tray of this soap dish doubles as a grate so you can combine your favorite soap into water and make just what you need for cleaning, shampooing or giving baby a bath. Made with recycled bottles. 5 di erent colors. Includes lemon soap.
935 SW Washington St, 503-334-2088, woonwinkelhome.com
Pretty in Red, $34.75, $9.75ea
Hoot-n-Annie Home
Hall's Art Deco Red Teapot, Vintage Hazel Atlas Milk Glass Apple Jam Jar. Warm up the holidays with a pretty teapot! Spend time with the family sipping tea and you could even make some festive jam to go on those crumpets! Whatever you do this holiday season, we hope it is wonderful!
6970 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy, 503-477-4708 hootnanniehome.com
Cascade Six Pack, $260
North Drinkware
The ultimate Cascade Range beer lovers gift – a true celebration of the Cascade Range stretching from Washington to California. These are all handblown, 16 oz glasses with USGS data of Mt. Baker, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Saint Helens, Mt. Hood, Mt. Bachelor and Mt. Shasta. molded into the base of the glass. Proudly made in Oregon.
northdrinkware.com
Handblown Glass, $28–$124
JP General
Exquisite modern handblown glass in brilliant jewel-like colors. Choose from a variety of unique shapes and sizes. No two pieces are exactly alike. Cluster as a group or make a bold statement with a single pop of color. Discover local makers and exceptional one-of-a-kind gifts at JP General.
7868 SW Capitol Hwy, Multnomah Village, 971-386-5190, jpgeneralshop.com