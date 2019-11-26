Ornate One of a Kind Vintage Filigree Jewelry, $495-$1,495
Gem Set Love
Lovingly curated since 1994. You will always find a large selection of unique Edwardian Era and Art Deco filigree pieces. Peruse the website and visit the brick and mortar to experience a vast collection of jewelry, from ethically sourced artisan creations to unparalleled vintage and antique engagement rings!
720 NW 23rd Ave, 503-226-0629, gemsetlove.com
Infinity Quartz Pendant, $49-$56
Ayumi Angel Jewelry
This is your must have piece of jewelry! You will wear it everyday! Perfect blend of metal and Quartz. Chic, unique and handcrafted in Portland by Ayumi Angel. Available in rose and clear Quartz.
503-567-2808, ayumiangel.com
Mushroom Hoops, $375
Paxton Gate
Cast from foraged PNW mushrooms, these sterling silver hoop earrings are made by Portland artist Kimi Kaplowitz the sorceress of Theeth Jewelry. Explore Paxton Gate's jewelry collection inspired by the natural sciences now at two Portland locations!
4204 N Mississippi, 503-719-4508, 811 NW 23rd Ave, 503-719-5365, facebook.com/PaxtonGatePDX, @paxtongatepdx
Bold Vintage Silver & Gemstone Rings, $52-$495
Twenty five years serving Portland sustainable, vintage and antique, recycled and artisan heirlooms in all price ranges. Each piece is one of a kind. Silver and gemstone statement rings are always abundant! Visit the massive collection in store and many beauties on the Gem Set Love website- shipping is always free!
Demantoid Ring, $4,500
Maloy’s
GO GREEN! Antique jewelry is the ultimate in recycling, so this stunning original Victorian ring is green in lots of ways. Featuring a rare demantoid garnet and antique hand-cut diamonds, it is just one of many colorful choices at Maloy's. (This particular ring is $4,500.)
711 SW 10th Ave, 503-223-4720, maloys.com
Headlight Earrings, $250-$500
BIG SPARKLE These "Headlight" earrings are made using antique crystal stones, set in18th century style sterling mountings with solid gold ear wires. Jaw dropping sparkle and elegance! Available in two sizes, $250 – $500. (Maloy's has plenty of vintage diamond earrings too, prices vary)
Faceted Peridot 4piece Necklace set, $1,274
Navajo Jewelry
This Native American, handmade, faceted peridot, set in Sterling Silver, four piece necklace set, is a one of a kind, designed and made exclusively for Navajo Jewelry, By Native American artist Clem Nalwood.
Vancouver Mall, Vancouver WA, 360-624-4759