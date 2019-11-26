ZooZoo Performance, $7.75-$37.75
Imago Theatre
Rare theatrical event – a family-friendly entertainment … inventive … thrilling … hysterical … truly goofy fun … now, that's entertainment!" ZOOZOO's bug eyes, insomniac hippos, anteaters, frogs, magical polar bears, acrobats, accordions and tricky penguins fill the stage with wonder. "Go again … it's that unique … a blast!
17 SE 8th Ave, 503-231-9581, imagotheatre.com
Dragonrealm, $25
Cloud Cap Games
Gather your team of adventurers, roll the dice, and explore the Dragonrealm! Fantastic art and quick simple gameplay make this a wonderful way to spend a magi- cal evening with family and friends, ages 10+. Playing with a younger one? Check out the bestselling prequel, Dragonwood, for ages 8+.
1226 SE Lexington St, 503-505-9344, cloudcapgames.com
OMSI Membership, Prices Vary
OMSI
Mark your calendar: OMSI's biggest sale of the year starts November 29th! Give (or get) the gift that lasts all year—explore hands-on exhibits, get exclusive discounts on events, and support science education, all with an OMSI membership. All for the love of science.
1945 SE Water Ave, 503-797-4000, omsi.edu/membership
Flock of Gerrys – Gerry Loves Tacos by Seasons Kaz Sparks, $14.95
Presents of Mind
This lyrical rhythmic tale by Portland native Seasons Kaz Sparks includes 16 gorgeous full color
illustrations showcasing her cast of characters & the Oregon Coast & even the now famous "Taco Song"! Art lovers, Oregonian's, musicians, & children will appreciate this local treasure for years to come.
503-230-7740, presentsofmind.tv
Squishables, $19.95-$41.95
Kids at Heart Toys
These giant, soft, and huggable plush foods are wildly popular, and make the perfect gift for pretty much anyone. Avocados aren't your thing? Not to worry, Squishables come in everything from cactuses to manatees!
3445 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-231-2954, kidsathearttoys.com