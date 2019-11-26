The Gift of a Cruise!, $25+
Portland Spirit
Give the gift of a cruise this holiday season with a
gift card good for purchasing any of our cruises, including the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler. Brunch, Lunch, Dinner, Sightseeing. Don't forget about Holiday Cruises, including Cinnamon Bear and Christmas Ships Parade Viewings.
110 SE Caruthers St (o ice), 503-224-3900, portlandspirit.com
Hear Here, $55
Orp
Orp is a combination dual tone bike horn and front beacon bike light all in a super small, weatherproof, rechargeable package. The purpose of Orp is to make you more visible by making you more hearable. All Orps are REMORP ready and available in 5 colors.
orpland.com, info@orpland.com
Classic Portland Crew Sweater, $52
Tender Loving Empire
Keep Portland in your heart and on your sleeve. This unisex crewneck is cut and designed to look good on everyone and to keep you and yours cozy no
matter what the season.
5 locations in Portland & Tigard, 503-243-5859, tenderlovingempire.com
Pioneer 9 Hip Pack, $54.99+
North St. Bags
Strap it to your handlebars, throw it on your belt,
over your shoulder, or straight into your everyday carry. That's the essence of the Pioneer 9 Pack – a straightforward and capable companion to make your own – now available with a water bottle add on. Made in house in Portland, OR.
1551 SE Poplar Ave, 503-419-6230, northstbags.com
Black Crows Atris Skis – Men’s & Women’s, $840
U.S. Outdoor
Know no boundaries when riding the Atris Skis by Black Crows. These versatile, all-terrain killers are the flagship model of Black Crows due to their ability to consistently perform at any speed, under any circumstances. The Atris boasts a Double Rocker for instantaneous pivot and a slightly extended sidecut for maximum stability at speed.
219 SW Broadway St, 503-223-5937, usoutdoor.com
Burton Step On Boots and Bindings – Men’s & Women’s, $179-$520
U.S. Outdoor
Burton's Step On technology is a game changer for families, trusted by pros, and easy for beginners. Say goodbye to hassling with bindings and searching for a flat spot to strap in. Burton is simplifying snowboarding for everyone. Step On o ers remarkable response and performance for all riders.
219 SW Broadway St, 503-223-5937, usoutdoor.com