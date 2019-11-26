Photo Gloves, Knit Gloves $29.99 4-Layer Gloves $39.99
Pro Photo Supply
These Photo Gloves are offered in two styles. The Knit Photo Gloves are designed for cool weather use. Their soft, flexible feel makes them perfect for a cool afternoon. The 4-Layer Photo Gloves are wind and water resistant. With thicker insulation, these gloves keep your hands the warmest when taking photos in cold, snowy weather.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal, $119.99
Pro Photo Supply
Osmo Mobile 3 is a foldable, lightweight, and portable 3-axis gimbal designed for smartphones With the 3-axis gimbal that e ectively reduces shaky footage, Osmo Mobile 3 delivers a super-smooth, stabilized image. A lightweight, ultra-responsive design reacts to your movements in real time, letting you focus more on the moment at hand.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com
Snap Studio Portable Light Box, $59.99
Pro Photo Supply
Use any camera with the Snap Studio Light Box to get well-lit photographs of small objects in front of clean, non-distracting backgrounds. It's a great way to show o arts & crafts, handmade items, antiques, and more. The Snap Studio has a LED daylight balanced light. It is highly portable and sets up in just minutes.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com
Mavic 2 Pro Drone, $1729.99
Pro Photo Supply
The Mavic 2 Pro from DJI is a drone that balances power, portability, and professional-quality visuals with the inclusion of a 20MP Hasselblad L1D-20c gimbal camera. The camera delivers a 1" CMOS sensor with an adjustable f/2.8 to f/11 aperture, support for a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile, and 4K 10-bit HDR video capture.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com
Wandrd PRVKE Backpack, 21L $264.99, 35L $299.99
Pro Photo Supply
The PRVKE Backpack series gives you everything
you need as a photographer for a camera backpack. Two points of access to all the main compartments eliminates the hassle of getting your camera gear. This travel camera backpack is perfect for photography, travel, and daily use.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com
Profoto Smartphone Lights, Profoto C1 $299.99 Profoto C1 Plus $499.99
Pro Photo Supply
The Profoto C1 and C1 Plus are smartphone studio lights that fit in the palm of your hand creating professional images with a simple click. They are incredibly easy to use, allowing you to have fun, to play with light and shadow, and be as creative as you can be.
1112 NW 19th Ave, 503-241-1112, prophotosupply.com