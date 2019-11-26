Memoirs of a Trespasser, $38-$95
NOTES: Madagascar Vanilla Guaiacwood Myrrh Benzoin Resin Ambrette Seeds Oak Barrels | A true adventure scent, wear Memoirs of a Trespasser when traveling, and again when you're back home to conjure comforting memories.
Muscle Rub, $35
Get a muscle rub that works as hard as you do. Featuring a lightweight, smooth formula, Social Muscle Rub spreads easily across the target area, providing fast-acting benefits. Social Muscle Rub is formulated with 250mg CBD, Aloe, Vitamin E, Tea Tree oil, menthol to deliver a cooling sensation, and more.
Cinnamon Leaf Broad Spectrum Drops, $40 (375mg CBD), $70 (750mg CBD)
Warm up this holiday season with sweet cinnamon spice. This subtle but impactful cinnamon flavor is ideal for dropping into eggnog, stirring into cookie frosting, or squeezing directly into your mouth. Our powerful CBD, combined with other dynamic compounds in the hemp plant, work together to amplify one another's effects.
Rose City Soy Candle, $21.99
For more than a century, Portland has been known as the "City of Roses" because of its abundance of beauti- ful rose gardens. It is these rose gardens that inspired Rose City. Rose City smells like a dewy rose garden early in the morning. Notes: fresh cut roses Scent Profile: floral and fresh Scent Throw:
medium-strong.
503-893-5370, woolybeastnaturals.com
Wild Açaí Canna Cream – 200mg Full Spectrum CBD, $66
An exotic blend of 13 Amazon rainforest actives with age-defying Açaí, combined with soothing, Oregon Grown, Cherry Wine CBD. It re-energizes, soothes and restores to keep your skin youthful and radiant. Use daily to restore elasticity., reduce fine lines , wrinkles, age-spots and pu iness. Minimize irritations and blemishes.
866-839-8927, teadorabeauty.com
Roots of Life Holiday Bundle, $49
Give the gift of relief this holiday season! We combined a great Roots of Life CBD package just for the holidays. 500mg Day Blend Drops, 125mg Icy Rub and 25mg Bath Bomb – an $80 value for only $49!
1523 SE Morrison St, 503-206-4060, cbd-hempstore.com
Lumberjack Natural Soap, $7.99
The Lumberjack smells warm and woodsy, with a touch of whiskey in a flask cuddled in a warm flannel shirt. Notes: pine, cedar, patchouli, leather, and cinnamon Scent Profile: woodsy, earthy, spicy, masculine, warm, and sexy. Our natural soap isn't just soap. It's an overall body experience. Use it to wash your hair, use it to shave with, etc.
503-893-5370, woolybeastnaturals.com
CBD Beauty + Wellness, $22-$62
Make & Mary believes that beauty can be holistic, feminine, and radical all at once. Make & Mary creates luxurious clean skin care solutions and life- style products that are organic, wild-crafted, vegan, non-gmo, and cruelty free. Every product is custom formulated and crafted in-house using full spectrum CBD, cannabis aromatherapy and herbal adaptogens.
665 N Tillamook St, 503-703-6408, makeandmary.com