Project Debut Carbon Turntable, $399
Echo Audio
Nothing sounds as good as vinyl. Organic, harmonic and really, really real (as Smokey Robinson would say). The Project Debut carbon is the best turntable under $400. Carbon fiber tonearm, terrific Ortofon 2M red cartridge and perfectly balanced. The only questions are what color (5 choices) and what album to play first?
5904 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, 503-223-2292, echohifi.com
The Replacements, $80
Everyday Music
4CD/1LP boxed set features Don't Tell A Soul album mixed as it was originally intended. Expanded with previously unreleased studio and live recordings, including a session with Tom Waits plus a complete 1989 concert.
1313 W Burnside & 1931 NE Sandy Blvd, 503-274-0961, everydaymusic.com
Virtual Reality CD & Blu-ray “Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia”, $30
Cappella Romana
Experience ancient echoes of over 11 seconds in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia. CR's latest release is the first vocal album in the world recorded in live virtual acoustics: 5.1, Aura-3D, Dolby Atmos + documentary film. "a stellar release" (Blu-ray.com) "my whole body shivered" (The Stranger) #1 on Amazon.com Vocal/Opera & #1 on iTunes Classical
503-236-8202, cappellaromana.org/lostvoices
Prince, deluxe CD+2LP set $60 reg. LP $35
Everyday Music
"Originals" consists of iconic 80s songs Prince wrote but were huge hits for other artists. These are versions recorded by Prince himself, like "Nothing Compares 2 U" and "Manic Monday." The Deluxe CD+2LP features purple vinyl.
1313 W Burnside & 1931 NE Sandy Blvd, 503-274-0961, everydaymusic.com