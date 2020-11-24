Oregon, My Oregon  | $30.00 Timber Press

From the high desert of Central Oregon and the vistas of the Columbia River Gorge to awe-inspiring Crater Lake and the farms of the Willamette Valley, Oregon's natural wonders abound. In Oregon, My Oregon, the photographers at Photo Cascadia have captured this magical place in a stunning, gift-worthy book.

Yoga Frogs Get your Zen on! | 29.99/ea
Who doesn't love a frog doing yoga? This white ceramic sculpture comes in 3 different positions. The approximate size: 16.5″L x 5.75″W x 12.5″H. Get frogs in meditating, praying, and lotus positions. 823 SE 3rd.

Bottle Opener Dog Collar | $25
Cycle Dog Bottle Opener Dog Collars are handmade in NW Portland using recycled rubber. This non-stink collar is perfect for adventurous dogs exploring the PNW. 2056 NW Pettygrove St.

Assorted Decorative Metal Vehicles | $29.99 to $39.99

Want that fancy car without the price? Here's your solution. Antique reproduction metal vehicles. 823 SE 3rd.