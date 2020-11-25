Glerups Wool Slippers|$95
Imelda’s and Louie’s Shoes
Keep your loved ones cozy this season with a pair of Glerups! Designed for comfort, each slipper is crafted with 100% natural felted wool, which regulates heat and wicks away moisture to ensure warmth and comfort. Glerups come as slip-on boots, shoes and slippers with rubber or suede outsoles – available in-store or online! 1416 NE Alberta, 3426 SE Hawthorne. Click here to shop.
Enchanting Emerald & Cedar Earrings| $250
Stone Anvil
The gift you keep for yourself! Enchanting emerald and silver cedar branch earrings will dazzle and delight. Stone Anvil is artist-created jewelry, meticulously handcrafted here in Portland. We offer gender-affirming styles with sizing for everybody and every BODY. Visit our website to see the whole collection! Click here to shop.
Outdoor Research Apollo Rain Jacket | $99.00
Mountain Shop
Designed with the Pacific Northwest's rainy winters in mind, the Outdoor Research Apollo Rain Jacket wicks the wet away and provides essential waterproof protection for any weather forecast. With this jacket. Click here to shop.
Original Organic Cotton Underwear | $24.00
Thunderpants USA
Organic Cotton underwear made in Portland. Thunderpants are designed not to ride up or roll down, can you say no wedgies? Ethically made, long lasting fabric, and fun prints. Click here to shop.
Abstract Landscape 5 Panel Hat | $28
Tender Loving Empire
Perfect for any style or situation, this olive green 5 panel hat protects from rain, sun and everything in between. Click here to shop.
