Holiday Discounts| 30% off Holiday Partners
Chalice
Chalice Farms celebrating Green Wednesday Nov. 25, Black Friday Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28 with:
• 50% discount on in-house brands • 40% discount on flower
• 30% discount on Holiday vendors
*restrictions apply*
Chalice Farms celebrating Cyber Monday Monday, Nov. 30, by giving away a free Xbox One S, enter online through Chalice Farms Magazine. Click here to shop.
Build Your Own Grooming Kit|Price Varies
Goddamn Man Co.
Customize a Beard Grooming Kit for yourself or your favorite bearded gent and save 10% on everything in the box. Kits include two to four items, including your choice of beard balm, face & beard oil, beard comb or beard brush. Price varies per selection, starting at $24. 4848 NE 39th Ave. Click here to shop.
Holiday Scratch-its| $1-20
Oregon Lottery
Five festive and fun designs make Holiday Scratch-its the perfect gift for all those hard-to-shop-for adults on your list. You can find them virtually anywhere, even up to the last minute. Perfect for white elephant exchanges, stuffing stockings and more. Make the holidays jolly with Oregon Lottery Scratch-its! Click here to shop.
Tom Petty Deluxe 7LP Box Set “Wildflowers & All The Rest| $175.00
Everyday Music
This special set contains 54 tracks, 8 unreleased songs, and 24 unreleased alternate versions plus a 60-page book. 1313 W Burnside, 1931 NE Sandy Blvd. Click here to shop.
THC Herbal Spliff |$10 – $12
Barbari
Two local women challenge the "more THC, the better" mentality with a first-of-its-kind product in Oregon: A low-dose preroll that mixes cannabis with a smokable herbal blend. Barbari Herbal Spliffs are the low-dose preroll perfect for when you want to clear your mind for inspiration, focus, and creativity. Cannabis, raspberry leaf, sage, jasmine flowers, and peppermint blended for a moderate, multidimensional high. Available at participating dispensaries. Visit website for locations, IG @barbari.herbals. Click here to shop.
5-Card Monthly Postcard Subscription| $19.00
The Postcard Maven
The Postcard Maven curates the finest postcard designs on the market to send subscribers a varied mix of amazing postcards every month. Each subscription includes postage for all five cards, making it fun and easy for the recipient to keep in touch with all their favorite people via post! Click here to shop.
Give a Brick Today! | $125.00
Pioneer Courthouse Square
This holiday season—join the over 80,000 Portlanders who own a piece of our city's living room. Buy a personalized brick in Pioneer Courthouse Square. Gift wrapping available! Click here to shop.
JUNK Holy Moly O’s and Marshmallow Super Bon Bons | $12.00
Leif Goods
Buzz your way through the season with these potent little treats from Leif Goods' Junk confections line. Crème filled cookies covered with chocolate pair perfectly with two scrumptious vegan marshmallows wrapped up in tasty dark chocolate and topped with a hint of chocolate sea salt. Available at fine dispensaries. Click here to shop.
Holiday eGift Card | Available in Any Amount
Oregon Symphony
Share the Joy of Music this Holiday Season. Purchase an Oregon Symphony eGift Card for anyone on your list for any amount, and get a 20% discount for a pair of 20-21 concert tickets for yourself! Click here to shop.
Splash Brainstorm Snowboard | $314.30
Next Adventure
The Slash Brainstorm is a versatile directional twin snowboard that is ready to decimate open powder runs, cliff drops, or park sessions alike. Featuring a medium flex, the Brainstorm is comfortable riding steeps at high speeds or taking surfy and buttery turns in powder. If you need one board to do it all, it's a no-brainer; the Brainstorm is for you. Click here to shop.
