Blithe and Bonny Self-Care Gift Set | Blithe and Bonny | $115
The perfect selection of handcrafted bath and body items for that special person. All items are available in over a dozen fragrances and each item can be purchased individually. Locally made in Portland, the Blithe and Bonny "Self-care" Gift Set makes a super thoughtful gift.
4140 N. Williams Ave, 503-832-7032, blitheandbonnypdx.com
Hypnos Products | Sun God Medicinals | Starts at $18
The holidays can quickly become a time of high stress and late nights. One thing that often suffers as a result? Sleep. We need sleep. The Hypnos products from Sun God Medicinals are specifically formulated to help with loss of sleep using organic, sun grown herbs from Southern Oregon.
4894 N. Runway Dr. Ste. 104, Central Point, 888-470-7394, sungodmedicinals.com
Heka Mental Ease | Sun God Medicinals | Starts at $18
These products from Sun God Medicinals made of Oregon grown hemp compounded with supporting herbs that may help relieve feelings of stress this holiday season. All herbs certified organic and grown in Southern Oregon. For daytime use for all your holiday moments.
4894 N. Runway Dr. Ste. 104, Central Point, 888-470-7394, sungodmedicinals.com