Stumptown Mocha Bar | Serra | $9 Small / $18 Large
Feel the light-yet-grounded sensation of a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC with the newest release from Serra x Woodblock Chocolate, made in partnership with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. The limited edition bar is a smooth combination of cocoa and espresso, dovetailing the refreshing boost of that slightly altered, CBD-dominant clarity.
220 SW 1st Ave, 971-279-5613, shopserra.com
Gumdrops | Serra | $6.00 2-pack / $18.50 10-pack
This new product from Serra's confectionery is the perfect dose of holiday cheer. Made with real fruit and strain-specific effects, you can choose from a variety of unique flavor combinations of THC and CBD for your ideal relaxation (or inspiration). Mix-and-match the $6 2-packs to try them all! Arrives 12/7.
220 SW 1st Ave, 971-279-5613, shopserra.com
Vaporizer Pen | Quill | $35
The Quill is a vaporizer pen for everyone — a sleek, intuitive, and approachable device for microdosing cannabis. Each Quill holds 300 puffs of strain- specific CO2 extract, and its buttonless design makes it a dream to use. Nothing fake about it, just pure feeling. #passthequill
Find stockists online at quill.me
AVO Pre-roll Pack | Nectar Cannabis | $19
Stuff those stockings with your favorite strains from Applegate Valley Oregon Farms. All conveniently rolled up and ready to rock. Seven full gram pre-rolls per pack. Available at all 16 Nectar locations. Open 365 days a year.
nectarpdx.com
Roots of Life Day Blend Tincture | CBD Hemp Store | $30-$65
MCT Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Turmeric Oil, Ginger, Ginseng, Orange—a meticulously-crafted blend of herbs that assist CBD in reducing inflammation and stress, leading the body towards a state of balanced, natural energy. 20% off holiday specials. (250mg / 500mg / 1000mg)
1523 SE Morrison St, 503-206-4060, rootsoflifehemp.com
Electric Lettuce Knit Cap | Electric Lettuce | $18
Not only a destination for reefer, grass or whatever marijuana is called these days, Electric Lettuce offers a stylish option for your 2019 Winter Beanie needs. This charcoal-black knitted cap features soft, cozy warmth in an understated design. Stay warm, but stay cool, man.
203 NE Weidler St, 971-983-8357, electriclettuce.com