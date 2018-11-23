Abstract Landscape 5 Panel Hat | Tender Loving Empire | $28
This 5 panel olive hat compliments any style and features a dreamy abstract landscape on its front woven patch. Perfect for protecting from rain, sun, and everything in between.
412 SW 10th Ave, 525 NW 23rd Ave, 3541 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 7243 SW Bridgeport Rd. Suite D-102, PDX Airport: Concourse D 503-548-2925, tenderlovingempire.com
Pullover Sweater by Paloma Wool | Tumbleweed | $128
This Barcelona made wool blend sweater features lush tones of violet and mulberry. At Tumbleweed you'll always nd beautiful clothes for everyday life and special occasions.
1812 NE Alberta St., 503-335-3100, tumbleweedboutique.com
Stance Star Wars Boxer Briefs | Presents of Mind | $25
Star Wars Fans, these are the boxer briefs you are looking for! Streetwear accessories legends Stance came up with this epic collection of illustrated socks & underwear this year & we want them all. They're limited edition, so don't miss out!
3633 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-230-7740 presentsofmind.tv
Classic Scarves in Wool & Cashmere | Startorial | $29-149
Whether in classic solids or iconic prints, gently pre-loved designer scarves are always in style. Gender-neutral and on-trend, these stylish accessories are sure to delight even the hardest-to-please fashionistas.
724 NW 23rd Ave., 971-350-8958 startorialpdx.com