New Deal Pear Brandy | New Deal Distillery | $39.95
Oregon Grown, Portland Made New Deal Distillery is honored to partner with Pereday Orchard in Hood River to create this exceptional Oregon pear brandy that's made right here in Portland from 100% estate- grown Bartlett pears. Open Wed–Sun. noon-6pm
900 SE Salmon St., 503-234-2513, newdealdistillery.com
Westward Whiskey | House Spirits Distillery | $49.95/$69.95
Westward Whiskey is a grain to glass celebration of the American pioneer spirit, inspired by the American craft beer and whiskey traditions, distilled in Portland and perfected by years of maturation at the rack house in Clackamas. Grab your bottle today at our tasting rooms or your liquor store.
65 SE Washington St., 503-235-3174, housespirits.com
Bluebird Alpine Liqueur | Townshend's Distillery | $12.95/$28.95
Bluebird Alpine Liqueur is a warming spirit distilled entirely in-house and features the warming flavors of ginger, fennel, and angelica root (think "savory maple syrup").
4211 SE Milwaukie Ave, 541-788-1879, townshendsdistillery.com
Weekend Brunch | The Rambler | $6-$11
Brunch at The Rambler may be one of NE Portland's best-kept secrets. Great prices, no ridiculous lines, laid back vibes, they're one of the only bars in NE with NFL Sunday Ticket, and – possibly the best part – no kids allowed. Check it out every Saturday and Sunday!
4205 N Mississippi Ave, 503-459-4049, ramblerbar.com