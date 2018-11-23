Fair Trade Handmade Pottery | Zumbido de Portland | $26
These beautiful mugs are handcrafted by Mayan artisans in San Antonio Palopo, a small village known for producing the finest ceramics in Guatemala, 16 ounces, microwave and dishwasher safe, lead free.
7413 N Lombard St., 503-206-4882, zumbidodeportland.com
Productivity Gift Box | 11:11 Supply | $30–50
The Productivity Gift Box is packed with our most popular productivity tools.
A perfect gift for the badasses and psychology-enthusiasts in your life. Pick up in-store or online for $45 or come to our shop and we'll help you curate a box uniquely tailored to your loved one.
33 NE MLK Blvd., 503-236-7571, 1111supply.com
The Science of Beer – Chemistry Pint Glass Set | Cognitive Surplus | $29.95
This set of two unique glasses celebrates the complex array of molecules that give beer its unique qualities and flavors. Perfect for brewers, beer connoisseurs, chemists, science nerds, and anyone who knows there's more to beer than just ethanol.
971-901-7521, cognitive-surplus.com
Cerulean Mug | betsy & iya | $34
When you've found the cutest mug in the world, you just know. And boy, do we know it's this one. Hand-thrown stoneware designed & produced in Portland by Wolf Ceramics. Open daily 10-6. Online order pickup available.
1777 NW 24th Ave, 503-227-5482, betsyandiya.com
Super Mod Coasters | Asylum | $18
Set of 4 cork-backed coasters with repeating 60s-inspired stem patterns. Each coaster is stamped with the internationally-recognized Orla Kiely trademark. Many pieces of Orla Kiely homeware are available at Asylum, including vases, trays, mugs, stationery, canisters, and more!
3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-232-8482, pdxasylum.com
Hand-Painted Pride Ornaments | The Christmas Bear | $15
Our Hand Painted Pride Ornaments are among some of the hundreds to choose from, for your Christmas Gift Giving. Generations of old world craftmanship from around the world. Germany, Poland, Russia, Czech Republic, India, Italy and Austria.
401-837-6727, thechristmasbear.com
DoveLewis 2019 Calendar | DoveLewis Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital | $15
Filled with gorgeous local dogs, cats, and one very special llama, the DoveLewis 2019 Calendar will keep every animal lover on your list smiling year round. All proceeds benefit DoveLewis, the Northwest's nonprofit 24-hour emergency animal hospital.
1945 NW Pettygrove, 503-228-7281, dovelewis.org
Cascadia Fox Carving | Paxton Gate | $550
Stunning carving on a Grey Fox Skull by local artist Ali- son Grayson."One of my favorite parts of living in Cascadia is the abundant waterfalls, evergreens, and starry nights." A dremel is used to transform these naturally found skulls into works of art. More pieces available.
4204 N Mississippi Ave, 503-719-4508, paxtongate.com
Yoga Bunnies | City Home | $12 each
Need a little inspiration to get that extra yoga class in? These adorable rabbit figures in our favorite yoga poses are the perfect gift for the yoga or rabbit lover in your life! 5"x 9", Matte white ceramic, available in Downward Dog, Child's Pose and Cobra Pose.
Central Eastside | 217 SE Taylor St., 503-889-0588 Pearl District | 825 NW Davis St., 503-227-2779, cityhomepdx.com
Salty Raven Oregon Pine Mug | Presents of Mind | $15
We are in love with this instantly classic & timelessly cool Diner Mug from Local designer Salty Raven! It's vintage feel & sturdy design has us longing for warm beverages on cool nights by the fire. Designed & produced in Oregon, it is the perfect gift for any Oregonian.
3633 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-230-7740, presentsofmind.tv