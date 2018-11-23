Squishables | Kids at Heart Toys | $19.95 – $41.95
These giant, soft, and huggable plush foods are wildly popular, and make the perfect gift for pretty much anyone. Avocados aren't your thing? Not to worry, Squishables come in everything from cactuses to manatees!
3445 SE Hawthorne Blvd, 503-231-2954, kidsathearttoys.com
My Little Scythe | Guardian Games | $50
A family-friendly game in which each player controls 2 animal miniatures embarking upon an adventure in the Kingdom of Pomme. Some of My Little Scythe's mechanisms are inspired by the bestselling game, Scythe.
345 SE Taylor St, 503-238-4000, ggportland.com
Suzy's City | Grasshopper Boutique | $35
At Grasshopper you'll find toys, books, and clothes you won't find anywhere else, like this block set from artist Suzy Altman. Create your own magical city with the 9 different characters. Hand painted and made from oak wood. Fun for play, and adorable as décor too.
1816 NE Alberta St, 503-335-3131, grasshopperstore.com
Forbidden Sky | Cloud Cap Games | $40
Soar to dizzying heights in this electrifying cooperative adventure! Work as a team to explore a mysterious platform that floats at the center of a savage storm. Connect a circuit of cables to launch a secret rocket, all before you are struck by lightning!
1226 SE Lexington St, 503-505-9344, cloudcapgames.com
Snow Weasel PJs | Grasshopper Boutique | $38
Grasshopper carries unique clothing for children sizes newborn through 8 years. Lines are carefully curated from small designers, like these PJs from Swedish maker Raspberry Republic featuring snow weasels enjoying a day on the slopes. You're sure to find something special for the little ones here.
1816 NE Alberta St, 503-335-3131, grasshopperstore.com
Tiny Feminist Colorblock T-Shirt | Black Wagon | $34
Created locally by a 9 & 11 year old sister duo, the Tiny Feminist t-shirts and onesies are only available at Black Wagon. Pick up one of these bold and strong pieces to show off the next generation of world changers!
3964 N Mississippi Ave, 503-916-0000, blackwagon.com