Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Turntable | Echo Audio | $399
Nothing sounds as good as vinyl. Organic, harmonic, and really, really real (as Smokey Robinson would say). The Pro-ject Debut Carbon is the best turntable under $500. The only questions are what color (5 choices) and what album to play first?
1015 SW Washington St, 503-223-2292, echohifi.com
The Beatles White Album 50th Anniversary Edition | Everyday Music | $100
Deluxe 4LP 50th Anniversary Edition of the Beatles' White Album includes deluxe box with book, new stereo album mix and the Escher Demos.
1313 W Burnside, 503-274-0961 everydaymusic.com
John Coltrane "Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album" | Everyday Music | $35
Previously unheard tracks from Coltrane's classic Quartet recorded in 1963. Deluxe 2LP set includes alternate tracks.
1313 W Burnside, 503-274-0961, everydaymusic.com