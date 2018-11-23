Flex & Flow Holiday Passes | Flex & Flow Yoga | $10-$365
Flex & Flow is a community-centered yoga studio with classes designed to challenge, support, and transform you one sweaty class at a time! Our Intro Special is 10 classes for $10 and our holiday specials are online. Gift the sweat-enthusiast in your life a yoga membership!
1461 N Skidmore St, 971-336-7669, flexandflowyoga.com
Tickets to ZooZoo | Imago Theatre | $15.50- $34.50
ZooZoo features hippos with insomnia, arrogant anteaters, introverted frogs and a menagerie of other fantastical creatures. The Magic Cloth, created in collaboration with Michael Curry, co-designer of puppets and masks for the Broadway hit The Lion King, will also premiere.
17 SE 8th Ave, 503-231-9581, imagotheatre.com
Bird Feeders and Bird Houses | Backyard Bird Shop | $53-$75
A Pacific Northwest specialty! These one-of-a-kind feeders and bird houses are crafted locally using burl or birch wood from naturally fallen trees.
1419 NE Fremont St, 503-445-2699, backyardbirdshop.com
Water Avenue Coffee Double Brew Gift Bag | Next Adventure | $69.95
Make adventures a little warmer with this brew kit that combines two 20 oz Black Coffee Hydro Flasks, a 12 oz Water Avenue – Next Adventure Blend – Whole Bean Coffee Bag, a 1L GSI Stainless Javapress, all nestled inside a 15L Black Wilderness Technology Dry Bag. Gift tag and crinkle paper included.
426 SE Grand Ave, 503-233-0706, nextadventure.net