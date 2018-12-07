Stumptown Mocha Bar | Serra | Small $9, Large $18
Feel the light-yet-grounded sensation of a 2:1 ratio of CBD to THC with the newest release from Serra x Woodblock Chocolate, made in partnership with Stumptown Coffee Roasters. The limited edition bar is a smooth combination of cocoa and espresso, dovetailing the refreshing boost of that slightly altered, CBD-dominant clarity.
220 SW First Ave. 971-279-5613 shopserra.com
Gumdrops | Serra | Fun size 2-pack $5, Full 10-pack $15
This new product from Serra's confectionery is the perfect dose of holiday cheer. Made with real fruit and strain-specific effects, you can choose from a variety of unique flavor combinations of THC and CBD for your ideal relaxation (or inspiration). Mix-and-match the $5 2-packs to try them all! Arrives 12/7
220 SW First Ave. 971-279-5613 shopserra.com
Serra Quality Drugs Cap | Serra | $30
Everyone's favorite weekend hat is restocked a plenty, just in time. The simple, all-black with white font baseball hat is made to go with everything; a wardrobe staple with upscale details like the matte leather strap for adjusting the fit and a fabric liner to protect the embroidered lettering.
220 SW First Ave. 971-279-5613 shopserra.com
AVO Pre-Rolls | Nectar | $19
Stuff those stockings with your favorite strains from Applegate Valley Oregon Farms. All con- veniently rolled up and ready to rock. Seven full gram pre-rolls per pack. Available at all 16 Nectar locations. Open 365 days a year.
nectarpdx.com
Buddies 1G Cartridge | Nectar | Save 50%
Crazy family? Bring your Buddies! Survive the holidays and save $36 when you buy two 1 gram Buddies cartridges. Available every Monday through the New Year at all 16 Nectar locations. Open 365 days a year.
nectarpdx.com
REL Disposables | REL Cannabis | $20–$45
REL all-in-one pens feature CCELL coils and are Oregon's ONLY disposable pens with a rechargeable battery, guaranteed to last the life of the oil! REL Nano and 710 pens are puff- activated, making them easy to use, yet powerful enough to satisfy seasoned connoisseurs. Choose from CO2, CBD and distillate oils.
971-204-0246 relcannabis.com
Universal Cannabis Tonic | Luminous Botanicals | $6–$90
This versatile tonic can be eaten, rubbed into sore muscles, or used as a sensual lubricant. Available in three blends and in three sizes. Makes an afford- able gift that will be deeply appreciated! Find it at Jayne – mention this ad and get 20% off all Luminous Botanicals products through 2018.
2145 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. 503-719-5665 luminousbotanicals.com
Regal CBD Gummies | Regal CBD | 100mg $15, 250mg $35, 500mg $50
Regal CBD Gummies in 100mg, 250mg, and 500mg. Regal CBD is forging new pathways to health and well- ness every day. Regal also offers CBD vape cartridges, tinctures, salves, terpene profiles and isolates. All CBD is derived from 100% pesticide free Oregon and Colorado hemp. Please join us!
79 SE Taylor St., Suite 401 971-339-2965 regal-cbd.com
Vaporizor Pen | Quill | $35
The Quill is a vaporizer pen for everyone — a sleek, intuitive, and approachable de- vice for microdosing cannabis. Each Quill holds 300 puffs of strain-specific CO2 extract, and its buttonless design makes it a dream to use. Nothing fake about it, just pure feeling. #passthequill
Find stockists online at quill.me