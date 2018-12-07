Schott Women's Varsity Jacket | Communion | $295
The classic varsity jacket gets a sleek, modern upgrade with a slimmer t, prominent zipper detailing, and leather sleeves that could even make Fonzie's eyes light up.
3556 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 503-208-3008 communionpdx.com
Birkenstock Zurich Shearling | Footwise | $160
The popular Birkenstock Zurich model in genuine, high-quality suede now comes in an exceptionally cozy version. The natural shearling footbed and strap lining exudes style and keeps feet warm. The perfect shoe for cozy winter evenings by an open fire!
1433 NE Broadway St. 503-493-0070 footwise.com
Blundstone Women's Heel | Footwise | $190
Blundstone Women's Heel boot combines legendary comfort with a rugged, yet distinctly feminine look. With a sleek design and con- toured t, these heel boots come in soft, supple leathers that feel as good as they look.
1433 NE Broadway St. 503-493-0070 footwise.com
Boho Recycled Pom Beanie | Flipside Hats | $35
Hey Hey Portlanders! Need a gift for your girlfriend, your sister and your mama too? Flipside's Eco Pom Beanie is the answer. Hand-dyed in 7 different color- ways and knit from recycled fibers, this beanie is the ideal three-season hat for everyone on your list.
4438 SE Belmont St. 503-272-1359 flipsidehats.com
Flipside Hats 5 Panel Cap | Flipside Hats | $35–100
Nail the perfect guy-gift with our limited edition camper and ball caps made from Pendleton wool. Our Belmont showroom has a full line of hats and caps to complement every style. Since 2002, we're a Portland Original.
4438 SE Belmont St. 503-272-1359 flipsidehats.com
Sita Murt Color-Blocked Sweater | Tumbleweed Boutique | $190
A soft alpaca and wool blend pullover from Spanish designer Sita Murt.
1812 NE Alberta St. 503-335-3100 tumbleweedboutique.com
Salty Raven Long Sleeve Raven Tee | Presents of Mind | $32
Layering is crucial here in the Paci c Northwest & Local designers Salty Raven's new long sleeve collection is perfect for our little corner of the world. With 4 designs hand screen printed in Portland, inspired by the Northwest & on super soft cozy fabric, we are in love.
3633 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 503-230-7740 presentsofmind.tv
Camille Roucher Narcisse Lingerie Set | Jane's Vanity | $880
The nest quality French silk and lace is used to create this glamorous lingerie set, embellished with hand-stitched black silk owers. The mood is red carpet, haute couture seduction. Only the luckiest of women will have the chance to feel this set caress their skin.
janesvanity.com
Welcome Shirts | Refugee Center Online | $22
Welcome Shirts share the important message "welcome this is your home too" with refugees and immigrants. Avail in 8 languages & sizes for whole family. A gift that gives back! Support Portland based non-profit, Refugee Center Online, to help refugees and immigrants build new lives in the U.S.
2420 NE Sandy Blvd., Suite 102 welcomeshirts.com