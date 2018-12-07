Need a little inspiration to get that extra yoga class in? These adorable rabbit figures in our favorite yoga poses are the perfect gift for the yoga or rabbit lover in your life! 5”x 9”, Matte white ceramic, available in Downward Dog, Child’s Pose and Cobra Pose.

Central Eastside | 217 SE Taylor St., 503-889-0588 Pearl District | 825 NW Davis St., 503-227-2779 cityhomepdx.com

Labradorite Decorator Piece | Samora Minerals | $670

Labradorite decorator sourced from Madagascar. This specimen will add a je ne seis quoi to any home. Labradorite is treasured for its beautiful color play, known as labradorescence. An ordinary stone that transforms to the extraordinary. It is, in every sense, a Stone of Magic.

79 SE Taylor St., Suite 401 971- 339-2965 samoraminerals.com

Justin Trudeau Calendar | ZimZim | $14.99

Fact: Justin Trudeau is one of the best reasons to move to Canada, Canada’s dreamy prime minister is hands down the sexiest and most crush-worthy world leader EVER! Oh Canada we love you (sigh). Tees also available for heightened cuddling. Pro Tip: ZimZim is fully curated from small makers and Etsy producers. Shop local, shop small.

144 NE 28th Ave. 503 235-0518 zimzimpdx.com