The PIXI EVO Mini Tripod from Manfrotto is a tabletop tripod that can hold up to 5.5 lb while weighing only 9.4 oz. It has two leg sec- tions that are adjustable in five steps, allowing it to extend from 2.4" up to 7.7" high. The legs can be set at two different angles. Easily enabling you to place your camera in portrait orientation, a 90° notch is built into the integrated ball head.