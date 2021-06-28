Good news for Portlanders looking to hang out in cold, dark spaces: Hollywood Theatre is reopening this week.
The historic movie house announced its first post-COVID screenings today. The reopening kicks off Thursday night with a screening of Summer of Soul, Questlove’s documentary about the Harlem Culture Festival.
Like a lot of other places, Hollywood Theatre is reopening slowly—Summer of Soul is the only thing on the theater’s indoor schedule for the next week. (It’s also hosting outdoor screenings at Zidell Yards). On July 16, the Hollywood will bring back its 70mm series and screen 2001: A Space Odyssey and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on wide format film, in honor of the theater’s 95th anniversary.
Though pandemic restrictions will lift statewide before its reopening, the Hollywood will operate at 50 percent capacity and screen only one movie at a time until at least July 8. At that point, the Hollywood will reassess its pandemic policies, according to a spokesperson for the theater.
For now, masks will be required for all patrons.
Tickets for the 70mm screenings go on sale this Friday. Tickets for Summer of Soul are available now.
Comments