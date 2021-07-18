Movie theaters are back open, but the drive-in renaissance continues.
Of course, the Portland Expo Center’s annual Drive-In Movie Spectacular was a tradition for five years before the pandemic made watching movies through your windshield cool again, but it’s upped its game the past two summers via a partnership with Hollywood Theater.
This year’s slate features selections inspired by the Hollywood’s signature series, like the Portland Black Film Festival, Queer Horror and OregonMade. Better still, Collin Hegna of spaghetti Western worshippers Federale has curated a lineup local bands and DJs to perform before each screening.
Federale itself will play prior to cult classic Repo Man on July 30, while folk-punk vets the Builders and the Butchers perform before The Goonies on Aug. 6. Freddy Trujillo opens for La Bamba on Aug. 21, and the Portland Cello Project introduces The Empire Strikes Back on Aug. 19.
Other movies include series opener Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Craft, Blade, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
The Drive-In Spectacular runs July 29-Aug. 28. Go here for the full schedule and ticket info.
