If Delta variant anxiety has you looking for more things to outside, Pix Pâtisserie has you covered.
After what appeared to be a second summer off, due to the pandemic, the bar and pastry shop announced it’s bringing back its annual outdoor movie series.
Usually, Pix’s patio screenings happen weekly from May through September. This year, they’re sneaking in just before the end of summer.
The truncated series will take place each Thursday in August, starting this week with The Big Lebowski, a Pix tradition. The other three movies in the series are also popular, goofball classics: The Princess Bride, Wayne’s World and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
Each screening will take place in Pix’s courtyard, and the $8 ticket includes all you-can-eat-popcorn. Beer, cider and refreshments will be available for purchase. And if you come to this week’s screening dressed in a robe, you’ll get a free White Russian-flavored macaroon in honor of the Dude.
Pix is still closed for indoor service, though its vending machine is open 24/7. Tickets for The Big Lebowski are already sold out, but Princess Bride tickets are now on sale.
