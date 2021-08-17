Get Your Reps In: “Suspiria” Should be Viewed on the Big Screen. This Week, You Can.

Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves stars as undercover FBI agent Johnny Utah, tasked with taking down a ring of bank robbers who are seemingly led by charismatic surfer Bodhi (Patrick Swayze). Kathryn Bigelow directs this action crime thriller, and while these genre elements are compelling, the film shines brightest when it’s examining the chemistry-infused relationship between Johnny and Bodhi. Hollywood, Aug. 18.

Cléo From 5 to 7 (1962)

Filmed in real time, this existentialist French drama from cinema titan Agnès Varda follows a neurotic singer as she anxiously awaits a cancer test result. One of the best, most thoughtful films to come out of the French New Wave. Screening as part of the Clinton’s Agnès Varda Forever Festival. Clinton, Aug. 19.

Irma Vep (1997)

Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung plays a version of herself in Olivier Assayas’ meta-drama, centering on Cheung’s casting as a latex-clad cat burglar in a remake of the silent film serial Les Vampires. On set, egos clash and Cheung feels alienated as a Chinese woman in Paris, attempting to carve out a spot in the pompous French film industry. Clinton, Aug. 20.

Chicken Run (2000)

In this stop-motion animated classic about the awesome power of union-based revolution, a group of oppressed chickens, along with a fast-talking stunt rooster (regrettably voiced by Mel Gibson), plot to overthrow and escape the bourgeois establishment that holds them captive: Tweedy’s farm and its dastardly new chicken pot pie machine. Clinton, Aug. 21.

Suspiria (1977)

When an American ballet dancer transfers to a prestigious academy in Germany, she begins to suspect that the administration may be supernaturally sinister after a series of gruesome deaths. Featuring vibrantly colored production design and an unforgettable prog-rock score by Goblin, this Italian horror staple begs to be viewed on the big screen. Hollywood, Aug. 24.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Goonies (1985), Aug. 20-26. Fantastic Planet (1973), Aug. 20-26. Clinton: A Dessert for Constance (1981), Aug. 18. The Lego Movie (2014), Aug. 19. The Warriors (1979), Aug. 20. Mamma Mia! (2008), Aug. 21. Long Strange Trip (2017), Aug. 21. Lions Love (...and Lies) (1970), Aug. 22. One Sings, the Other Doesn’t (1977), Aug. 24.Hollywood: 42nd Street (1933), Aug. 19. Star Trek IV: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Aug. 20. The Iron Giant (1999), Aug. 21-22. Throne of Blood (1957), Aug. 21-22. Rooftop Cinema at Lloyd Center: Steel Magnolias (1989), Aug. 22.