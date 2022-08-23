Get Your Reps In: Bruce Lee Battles Chuck Norris in “The Way of the Dragon”

The Way of the Dragon (Orange Sky Golden Harvest)

The Way of the Dragon (1972)

Bruce Lee’s sole directorial effort stars him as a Hong Kong martial artist sent to Rome to stop gangsters from terrorizing his cousin’s restaurant. It all leads up to a glorious showdown in the Colosseum, where he faces off against an American champion (Chuck Norris!). Screens as part of the Clinton’s Bruce Lee Film Festival. Clinton, Aug. 25.

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

Spanish surrealist Luis Buñuel directs this biting social satire, loosely arranged around a group of bourgeois friends who attempt to dine together with increasingly bizarre interruptions. This new 4K restoration celebrates the Best Foreign Language Academy Award winner’s 50th anniversary. Cinema 21, Aug. 26.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (2003, 2004)

Bask in the Bride’s (Uma Thurman) entire bloody path to vengeance against the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad (Lucy Liu, Darryl Hannah, Michael Madsen, Vivica A. Fox) and the titular Bill (David Carradine) with this kickass double feature. Fist-pump at Vol. 1′s action-packed stunts, then weep at Vol. 2′s layered exploration of a mother’s unconditional love! 5th Avenue, Aug. 26-28.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

When shagadelic ‘60s playboy spy Austin Powers (Mike Myers) is cryogenically frozen on a mission, he awakens in the strange new world of the ‘90s. Now, it’s up to him and his partner (Elizabeth Hurley) to stop Dr. Evil (also Myers). Screens in honor of its 25th anniversary and as part of the Hollywood’s Mondo Trasho series. Hollywood, Aug. 26.

Apocalypse Now: Final Cut (1979)

This new 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam War masterpiece follows a captain (Martin Sheen) up the Nùng River on a rocky mission to assassinate the mad Col. Kurtz (Marlon Brando). Not to be confused with Apocalypse Now: Redux, which clocks in at 202 minutes, Coppola’s preferred Final Cut (released in 2019) is a comparatively trim 183. Hollywood, Aug. 27-28.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Aug. 24-25. Wings of Desire (1987), Aug. 24-25. Conan the Barbarian (1982), Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984), Aug. 26-Sept. 1. Cinema 21: The Room (2003), Aug. 26. American Graffiti (1973), Aug. 27. Clinton: Shadowplay—Women in Experimental Animation, Aug. 24. The Big Boss (1971), Aug. 29. Game of Death (1978), Aug. 30.