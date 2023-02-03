“On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier” Is the Latest Attempt to Inflate a Bogus Myth

Conspiracy theories are having a rough time lately, making a revisit of one of the classics refreshing. But Seth Breedlove’s latest adventure lacks the substance to justify its existence. Breedlove shot On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier on the heels of 2021′s On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Journey with his production company Small Town Monsters, but has yet to set Cryptozoology Twitter on fire.

This search hones in on multiple reports of Bigfoot sightings from the remote Alaskan wilderness. His findings unfold like many conspiracy theories, through hearsay and non-accredited experts posing more questions than answers. The eyewitness accounts often reference third-party accounts from people the documentary should have talked to while providing no background information for the interviewees.

The audio and physical evidence is often presented with manipulative conjecture, like recordings of Bigfoot mimicking the sound of crying babies to lure human prey that just sound like a crying baby. Breedlove monologues about these vague findings as meandering shots of the Alaskan landscape are abused, resulting in a movie that ultimately looks like a series of screensavers by the end.

The documentaries’ inability to add anything fresh to the conversation may see them having as difficult a time finding an audience as they did the ever-elusive, baby-mimicking Alaskan Sasquatch.

SEE IT: On the Trail of Bigfoot, not rated, is available on VOD, including iTunes.