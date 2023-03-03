OMSI’s Eighth Annual Studio Ghibli Film Fest Starts Today

Starting today, Portland audiences will be able to experience 18 films adventures from one of the most acclaimed animation studios in the world, thanks to the return of OMSI’s annual Studio Ghibli Film Festival, running March 3 through April 2.

The festival includes Ghibli favorites like My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke, all of which were directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki.

This year’s festival includes daily screenings, special guest speakers, and an opening night celebration of the 10th anniversary of Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises, a cinematic biography of Japanese aviation engineer Jiro Horikoshi.

OMSI, in partnership with distributor GKIDS, is screening the Studio Ghibli catalog at its Empirical Theater, the largest movie screen in Portland. Tickets for all festival screenings are available at $7.50 for adults, $6 for youth, and $6.50 for seniors. For more a complete schedule of films and events, visit omsi.edu or call 503-797-4000.