Identify them by: Tank tops, beer guts, sleeves of tats and receding, flat-ironed comb-overs. These depreciating scene-lifers will jump out of an old van with Idaho plates and accost you with a boombox blasting their band's demo. They say they're "going on the Warped Tour," but all they're really doing is following it around and getting drunk in the parking lot until security tells them to scram.