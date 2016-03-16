Bruce banks about $80 million per year and has been rich for a long, long time. The River, the record he's rehashing on this tour, was released a month after I was born—and I'm old. When this guy sings about the closed steel mills of "Youngstown"—the steel mills where my grandfather worked—it's essentially audio ruin porn, about people he's never met and places he only saw out the window of a shiny black limousine. The only part that's offensive to me is that other similarly situated people (see above) believe his work speaks to something authentic.