Career Counselor:
Sinatra: Salvatore "Mooney Sam" Giancana, boss of the Chicago Outfit and a "very good friend."
Elvis: Colonel Tom Parker, a con man who was not a real colonel.
Very Best Song:
Sinatra: "My Way"
Elvis: "Suspicious Minds"
Local Imitators:
Sinatra: Tony Starlight, of Tony Starlight's, a dubious vision of Rat Pack excess.
Elvis: Portland Elvis, who for decades has sung Elvis in Old Town with a three-string and a record player.
Contribution to Journalism:
Sinatra: "Frank Sinatra Has a Cold," in Vanity Fair—in which journalist Gay Talese is denied an interview and decides instead to stalk Ol' Blue Eyes relentlessly and lyrically. Helped create the New Journalism that birthed Hunter S. Thompson.
Elvis: Elvis Presley coffin photo on the cover of The National Enquirer, by Elvis' cousin Bobby Mann, who is bribed by the tabloid to sneak in a camera and sell out his own dead blood for money. Its enduring influence can be seen in TMZ, the Hulk Hogan sex tape, and Perez Hilton.
Culinary Legacy:
Sinatra: Loved Jack Daniels so much he was buried with a bottle of it.
Elvis: Fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Very Best Pop-Culture Reference:
Sinatra: Johnny Fontaine, the struggling singer in The Godfather who is denied a movie part by Hollywood producer Jack Woltz. Woltz later wakes up with the head of his favorite horse in his bed.
Elvis: The Drive-By Truckers' "Carl Perkins' Cadillac."
Child Bride:
Sinatra: Mia Farrow, age 21 at marriage, met Sinatra when she was just 19. "God help me," he remarked to Dean Martin after meeting her, "but I'm tired of feeling sad, old and washed up." The marriage lasts a mere two years.
Elvis: Priscilla Ann Wagner, age 21 at marriage, but 14 when she met the King at a party at Elvis' home in Germany, where—we've heard—that's normal. The marriage endures forever.
Notable Family:
Sinatra: Possible son Ronan Farrow.
Elvis: Son-in-law Michael Jackson.
Notable Hookups:
Sinatra: Judy Garland, Angie Dickinson, Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Monroe.
Elvis: Natalie Wood, Cybill Shepherd, Nancy Sinatra.
Go:
Sinatra: The Oregon Symphony and vocalist Curtis Stigers perform hits from "The Sinatra Century" at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 248-4335. 7:30 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday, April 2-3. $23-$105.
Elvis: Red Elvises, the weirdo Russian-American rock-fusion band, perform at Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., 226-6630, danteslive.com, on Thursday, March 31. 9 pm. $13. 21+.
Comments